Glasgow’s OVO Hydro recently celebrated their tenth birthday in 2023 with plenty of global superstars having graced the stage over the years.

Since opening its doors on 30 September 2013 with a showstopping performance from Rod Stewart, the OVO Hydro has welcomed over 10 million visitors and has continually ranked in the top 5 busiest arenas across the world.

After 1,000 shows and plenty of awards in the cabinet, there has been lots to celebrate during the past decade with the venue also hosting major events including 2014 Commonwealth Games, COP26 and MTV Europe Music Awards.

We asked our readers to choose their own personal highlights with over a thousand getting in touch to tell us about their favourite Hydro gigs.

1 . Fleetwood Mac June 17, 2015.

2 . Paul McCartney December 14, 2018.

3 . Prince May 22, 2014.