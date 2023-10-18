GlasGLOW will run from the end of October to early November at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GlasGLOW is getting set to return to Glasgow’s West End this Halloween with an epic Ghostbusters theme.

It’s time to dust off the flightsuit and channel your inner Egon!

GlasGLOW will return to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Glasgow light show (GlasGLOW)?

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

GlasGLOW was created and is written each year, by Oli Norman, founder of Glasgow based itison and local West End dad of three.

Oli had the idea for GlasGLOW back in 2010, taking inspiration from major light shows taking place in Botanical Gardens around the world and in 2018, the first GlasGLOW took place attracting over 80,000 people and selling out within days.

The goal for GlasGLOW is to spread joy and light up the city up during the dark months, boost the local economy at a traditionally quiet period of the year and give back to good causes in the local area through The itison Pumpkin Fund which we launched in 2019.

Every year, a new story unfolds, offering an unforgettable journey of escapism and magic for all ages.

When dates is GlasGLOW taking place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

GlasGLOW is to take place between Friday 27 October - Sunday 12 November.

Where is GlasGLOW being held?

Now in its sixth year, the event will be held in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road.

Who is GlasGLOW for?

GlasGLOW is for everyone who loves a great night out, a fantastic picture opportunity and there’s even a land dedicated to marshmallows! The show is family friendly but definitely not just for the kids – it’s a brilliant night out for friends, family, colleagues, date nights – and anyone who wants to experience a world class show right here in the heart of Glasgow.

Are there still tickets available to purchase for GlasGLOW?

There are still some tickets remaining for various dates at GlasGLOW but be sure to get them fast as the event sells out year on year.

How much are tickets for GlasGLOW?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adults tickets for GlasGLOW are priced at £24 with child tickets costing £14. All under 3’s go free with no ticket required.

There is an additonal charge of £8 on top of the adult and child tickets if you would like a mallow and fast pass which gets you access to the event through a dedicated entrance; including a Marshmallow skewer and fast pass entry into Marshmallowland too

Will there be food and drink at GlasGLOW?

The Gourmet Street Food Village is back better than ever with artisan churros and ice cream from westend legends Loop and Scoop, hand-stretched woodfired pizzas from Mangiamo, hand-made craft smoked hot dogs from GlasGLOW fav Brigston & Co, delicious fresh fried chicken from Dirty Bird and the return of the Fries Guys with their filthy brilliant, loaded fries.

Slimer’s Sweet Shop will be serving up sweet treats & hot chocolates, plus the return of Marshmallowland and The GLOW Bar where you can grab a drink, hot chocolate or an ectofloss!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marshmallowland is a great spot to head to during the event

Can you use cash at GlasGLOW?

It is card only payments at the food and drink village – cash is not accepted by any vendors.

What are the times for GlasGLOW?

Monday - Thursday 5pm - 8.30pm (last entry)

Friday - Saturday 5pm - 9.30pm (last entry)

Sunday 5pm - 9pm (last entry)

Time slots are every 15 minutes from 5pm (and a 6pm start before the clocks change on Friday 27 October and Saturday 28 October).

How can you get to GlasGLOW?

GlasGLOW recommend getting to the event by walking, train or bus, as parking is extremely limited.

Subway

Advertisement

Advertisement

The closest subway stations are Hillhead and Kelvinbridge, just a few minutes walk from the Botanic Gardens. Park and Ride is also available from Bridge Street, Kelvinbridge and Shields Road subway stations.

Train

The nearest train stations are Partick and Hyndland, approximately a 20-minute walk from the Botanic Gardens, with services running regularly throughout the day from both Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street.

Bus

There are plenty of buses running from the City Centre to stops right outside the Botanic Gardens. For more information on a specific route, visit the link below.

Car

here are parking restrictions in nearby streets and Parking Enforcement Officers will be in operation. The nearest car park is a few minutes walk away at Lilybank Gardens, just off Ashton Lane, and there is another at Kelvinbridge Subway Station. There’s also a taxi rank just outside the Botanic Gardens.

What should I wear to GlasGLOW?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get your favourite warm coat on and wrap up cosy – it’s going to be cold! The route is fully outdoors so make sure you check the weather and bring a hat or brolly.

The route is on hardstanding ground but we’d recommend sensible footwear – high heels don’t fare well in the Botanics!

Please stick to the paths at all times.

Can I bring a bag to GlasGLOW?

Small bags are allowed, but please remember no alcohol will be permitted – there is a bar at the show where you can grab a drink. Bags may be searched by security.

What happens if the weather is bad at GlasGLOW?

The event will go ahead unless we’re experiencing extreme weather conditions.