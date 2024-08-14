Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GlasGLOW will once again return to Glasgow’s West End at the end of October

The wait is over – itison has confirmed today that GlasGLOW will return to the city’s Botanic Gardens over the 25th Oct – 3rd Nov for its seventh year with a nail-biting new Halloween adventure entitled GlasGLOW: Trick or Treat.

Buckle up and discover ten epic worlds from BoneYard and CarnEvil to Clowntown and Haunted Hoose, cosy up at CampSite, meet the pumpkin pals at The Patch, get gooey at Marshmallowland, fly away at UP, face off in House of Mirrors and discover the magic of Halloween at GLOW.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “Since launching GlasGLOW back in 2018, over 650,000 people have joined us at the event and we can’t wait to show you what we have in-store this year.

Supplied

"This year at GlasGLOW, there's some pretty scary sections that I can't wait for you to see! Don't worry if you're not up for it though, there will be a scenic route available to avoid any frights!"

“It’s really important to us that every GlasGLOW brings good to the local area – last year we raised a fantastic £20,000 at the event for some brilliant local charities and we’re excited to be bringing The itison Pumpkin Fund back this year aiming to raise even more.

“Every year peak tickets sell out within minutes so make sure you set a reminder to get the slots you want.”

Earlybird tickets

Child: from £9

Adult: from £22

Mallow & Fast pass child: from £16

Mallow & Fast pass adult: from £30

Under 3s: Free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GlasGLOW is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world class team of sound, light and set designers to bring light to the darker months and create magical experiences in the heart of the west end.

The show brings together amazing immersive sound and light displays, beautiful photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village, loads of unforgettable interactive moments and Marshmallowland, a cosy fairlylit nook dedicated to all things mallow, to create an incredible outdoor adventure inherently routed in Glasgow culture.

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s legendary Marshmallowland.

Organisers are aiming to make GlasGLOW as accessible and inclusive as possible and will be hosting a Relaxed Session on Thurs 31st October at 4.45pm as well as welcoming the team from Pamis with their Changing Place toilets from the 31st of October to 2nd of November. Sensory guides, a quiet space and GLOW passes will also be available to help anyone with sensory sensitivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return helping good causes around the Botanics. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £80,000 for local charities and donated over 7,000 free tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local community groups, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

Now coming into its seventh year, GlasGLOW is the biggest Halloween event in the UK creating 150 event sector jobs and a multi-million pound impact on the local economy.

Earlybird pricing tickets go on sale exclusively here on Wednesday 21 August at 7.30am.