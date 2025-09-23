Itison founder Oli Norman explains the story behind this year’s GlasGLOW event at the Botanic Gardens and what food and drink awaits beyond the dazzling light show.

Inspired by the 1980s Glasgow’s Miles Better campaign that transformed the city’s image, this year’s event celebrates the places, people and culture that represent our sense of identity. Reaching back into the past there are nine areas of the walking route through the lights and surprises at the Botanic Gardens in the West End.

itison founder Oli Norman is the creator of the event and begins writing the theme a year in advance. “I think it's safe to say, me alongside a whole bunch of Glaswegians, maybe feel a bit disappointed with the state of the city. And I couldn't help but feel that I wanted to look back to go forwards.

“I was a kid of the eighties and I really remember that campaign resonating this notion of us as Glaswegians being the hard men and women of Europe. And in order for us to counter that reputation, we went to Mr Happy. I just thought it was about time to bring that campaign back more as a bit of a nostalgia piece and a little bit of a rallying cry - we've done it before, let's do it again.”

Other inspiration comes from the Glasgow Garden Festival, the Subway and other recognisable parts of city life: “This year we are calling the worlds the Nine Icons of GlasGLOW. One of my favourites is, I grew up alongside thousands of other school kids going to Tam Shepherds on Queen Street, and I'd get my fake cigarettes and my fun snaps, and I was heartbroken when the shop closed.

“They're still open online and the brand is still alive, and hopefully they'll come back at some point. But we've reimagined Tam as our Vegas showman and we've gone big and hopefully we pay homage to him. And there's another world which I love, and it's based on a true story that a lot of people won't know about, which is, back in the fifties, a rumour went around the Gorbals that there was a seven foot tall vampire. And this is just amazing Glasgow chat, which is rather than get afraid and stay indoors, the kids armed themselves to the teeth and they took to the streets and hunted for this fictional vampire. So we're going to make this fiction a reality at Glasgow this year.”

Over 80,000 people are expected to descend on the West End for Scotland’s largest Halloween event, powered by a multi-million-pound investment from itison and a team of over 150 creatives and event specialists. Marshmallowland returns with fairy-lights around campfires and added hot chocolate. The pumpkin patch, created alongside local schools, will also return.

The blockbuster Halloween evening event begins on 24 October and will now run until 9 November with an extra week of tickets added last week.

Introducing the event, organisers say: “GlasGLOW brings immersive sound and light displays, stunning photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village and unforgettable interactive moments.

“itison has confirmed that West End legends Loop & Scoop will be back at GlasGLOW this year leading the food & drink line up with their amazing churros and ice cream, delicious fried chicken at Dirty Birds, and filthy loaded fries from their Fries Guys stall. GlasGLOW favourite Mangiamo will be back with delicious hand-stretched wood-fired pizzas, and new for 2025 Hector & Harriet will be serving up Glasgow’s best Philly cheesesteak.”

Watch as I chat to Oli Norman about what to expect from this year’s event. The full interview is at the GlasgowWorld YouTube channel.

Tickets and more information on GlasGLOW can be found at itison.com/glasglow.