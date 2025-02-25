Glasgow 850: 6 of my favourite Alexander 'Greek' Thomson buildings in Glasgow

3 . Centre for Contemporary Arts

If you've ever walked along Sauchiehall Street, you will have noticed the Centre for Contemporary Arts. Speaking about the building the Alexander Greek Thomson Society said: "The re-discovery of the original villa (which occupied the hill in times past and was embedded within the grouping) gave clarity and structure to the ordering of spaces and, most significantly, what are often non-spaces – the circulation zones. CCA was transformed from a cul-de-sac of a building into a series of dramatic spaces, level relationships and surprises with a focus on the elevated villa set behind the veil of Thomson’s façade to the street." | Centre for Contemporary Arts