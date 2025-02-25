Glasgow 850: 6 of my favourite Alexander 'Greek' Thomson buildings in Glasgow

Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson is one of Glasgow’s best known architects who still has a proud legacy in the city.
You don’t need to go too far to find examples of his stunning work around Glasgow, although not all of his works are in the best of shape.
Here are six of our favourite Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson buildings.
1. Holmwood House
Designed by Alexander 'Greek' Thomson for paper magnate James Couper in 1857, Holmwood House in the Southside of Glasgow is one of the famous architects finest domestic creations. Photo: Google Maps
2. St. Vincent Street Church
Speaking about the building, The Alexander Thomson Society said: "The St. Vincent Street Church was built in 1859, to rehouse the Gordon Street United Presbyterian congregation. Alexander, along with his brother George, persuaded the churchgoers to sell them their former church, which was located where the Grosvenor Building is now on Gordon Street. With the profits of the sale, they built the new church." | Google Maps
3. Centre for Contemporary Arts
If you've ever walked along Sauchiehall Street, you will have noticed the Centre for Contemporary Arts. Speaking about the building the Alexander Greek Thomson Society said: "The re-discovery of the original villa (which occupied the hill in times past and was embedded within the grouping) gave clarity and structure to the ordering of spaces and, most significantly, what are often non-spaces – the circulation zones. CCA was transformed from a cul-de-sac of a building into a series of dramatic spaces, level relationships and surprises with a focus on the elevated villa set behind the veil of Thomson’s façade to the street." | Centre for Contemporary Arts
4. Caledonia Road Church
Caledonia Road Church was designed by architect John Baird who ran a joint architectural office with Alexander Thomson. The partnership broke up in 1856, which meant that Thomson continued the construction of the building which had begun in 1855. | Google Maps
