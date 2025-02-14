Glasgow 850: 8 things every Glaswegian should know about the Barrowland Ballroom

3 . It was originally built as a ballroom

A concert at the Barrowlands - the scene looks shockingly familiar, minus the barrier, although we doubt there was any risk of a mosh pit breaking out while folk were dancing the jitterbug. As the place was designed as a ballroom. the dancefloor is made of Canadian Maple wood. Around 1988, it became clear that the original sprung ballroom floor couldn't take the weight of the almost 2,000 strong crowd bouncing along to their favourite bands. To support the floor, 18 steel pillars were installed to spread the weight of the crowds.