Glasgow 850: 9 forgotten Glasgow heroes of the past remembered and their legacy

Glasgow’s history is full of great figures. The city has produced so many great men and women that some can get lost to the annals of time.
Today we want to celebrate those forgotten local heroes and celebrate the impact they had on both local and worldwide history by shining a spotlight on then.
Here are nine forgotten Glasgow heroes of the past and their story.
1. Joseph Lister
While Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, Joseph Lister discovered how to prevent infection in wounds after surgery through the antiseptic effects of phenol which has gone on to save countless lives. | Wiki Comms
2. Winnie Drinkwater
Winnie Drinkwater was a pioneering Scottish aviator and aeroplane engineer. She was the first woman in the world to hold a commercial pilot's licence. This is a mural of her in Cardonald where she used to live. Photo: John Devlin
3. Charles Macintosh
Where else in the world could claim to have invented waterproofs? Glasgow has its fair share of rain throughout the year and Chemist Charles Macintosh (not to be confused with our Rennie) is credited as the inventor of the modern waterproof raincoat | Wiki Comms
4. Jessie Stephen
Maryhill-born Jessie Stephen was one of many Glaswegians involved in the suffragette movement. She would go on to become the first ever female president of the Trades Union Council. | BBC