Glasgow Airport: 13 new routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2025

After being named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in 2024, millions of passengers once again passed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to new destinations around the world last year.
Explore these 13 new destinations which include cities in Italy, Spain and the United States which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2025.
1. Murcia, Spain
Customers can reach Murcia via flights to Alicante Airport from Glasgow Airport with city breaks available all year-round for Summer 25, Winter 25/26 and Summer 26 Photo: Vladislav Zolotov
2. Geneva, Switzerland
In response to the increasing number of customers wanting to combine winter sports with a city break, Jet2CityBreaks has launched packages from Glasgow Airport to Geneva for Winter 2025/26. | Getty Images/iStockphoto
3. New York, United States
Global Airlines will operate their first flight from Glasgow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday 15 May, with the return leg landing in Glasgow on Monday 19 May. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Malaga, Spain
Jet2 have responded to continued demand for flights and holidays for Winter 2025/26, by announcing a significant expansion across their Winter Sun programme from Glasgow Airport. This includes additional flying to Malaga in November 2025 as well as weekend flights added over Christmas and New Year. | Jet2
