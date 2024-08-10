There has been no shortage of new flights announced from Glasgow Airport in 2024 with us putting together some of the best new locations which you can fly to from the airport.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there has been more exciting destinations announced to fly to.

Explore these sixteen new destinations that include cities in Portugal, Spain and Germany which you can fly to directly to from Glasgow Airport in 2024.

1 . Lisbon, Portugal Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

2 . Budapest, Hungary Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

3 . Porto, Portugal Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co