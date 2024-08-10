Glasgow Airport: 16 of the best new direct flight routes from Glasgow Airport announced in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 16:07 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 22:43 GMT

These are some of the best locations which you can now directly fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2024

There has been no shortage of new flights announced from Glasgow Airport in 2024 with us putting together some of the best new locations which you can fly to from the airport.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there has been more exciting destinations announced to fly to.

Explore these sixteen new destinations that include cities in Portugal, Spain and Germany which you can fly to directly to from Glasgow Airport in 2024.

Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history.

1. Lisbon, Portugal

Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months.

2. Budapest, Hungary

Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024.

3. Porto, Portugal

Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co

Irish airline AER Lingus will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin as of April 2025. This means that passengers will be able to clear US customs before they head across the Atlantic.

4. Nashville, Tennessee

Irish airline AER Lingus will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin as of April 2025. This means that passengers will be able to clear US customs before they head across the Atlantic. | AER Lingus

