Glasgow Airport: 19 new routes to fly from Glasgow Airport announced in 2024

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there more exciting destinations to fly to, including new direct flights announced this year.
Explore these nineteen new destinations that include cities in Portugal, Spain and Hungary which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2024.
1. Lisbon, Portugal
Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history. Photo: Photo: Pixabay
2. Budapest, Hungary
Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months. Photo: Photo: Pixabay
3. Porto, Portugal
Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co
4. Nashville, Tennessee
Irish airline AER Lingus will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin as of April 2025. This means that passengers will be able to clear US customs before they head across the Atlantic. | AER Lingus
