Glasgow Airport: 19 new routes to fly from Glasgow Airport announced in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:55 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:46 GMT

Head off to sunnier climates from Glasgow Airport in 2024 with these nineteen new destinations for flights from Glasgow.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there more exciting destinations to fly to, including new direct flights announced this year.

Explore these nineteen new destinations that include cities in Portugal, Spain and Hungary which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2024.

Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history.

1. Lisbon, Portugal

Explore Portugal's hilly capital city with directs flights from Glasgow beginning being serviced by easyJET. You'll enjoy stunning food and finding out about Lisbon's rich history. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months.

2. Budapest, Hungary

Wizz Air switched there direct flights from Edinburgh over to Glasgow meaning that you Glaswegians have been able to head off to the Hungarian capital since the summer months. Photo: Photo: Pixabay

Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024.

3. Porto, Portugal

Glaswegians have been able to directly fly to to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal since April 2024. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.co

Irish airline AER Lingus will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin as of April 2025. This means that passengers will be able to clear US customs before they head across the Atlantic.

4. Nashville, Tennessee

Irish airline AER Lingus will be running flights from Glasgow Airport to Nashville, Tennessee via Dublin as of April 2025. This means that passengers will be able to clear US customs before they head across the Atlantic. | AER Lingus

