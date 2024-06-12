Glasgow Airport: 4 new easyJet routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2024

Popular airline group easyJet have announced four new flights routes direct from Glasgow Airport for later in the year.
They announced 33 new routes from 11 UK airports which included flights from Glasgow to Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Marrakech and Prague. Only one new flight from Edinburgh Airport was mentioned in the announcement as flights will be taking off from the airport in November to Agadir. EasyJet's UK Country Manager, Ali Gayward said: “We’re delighted to be releasing an incredible range of new routes for this winter, with 33 new services now available from 11 airports across the UK.
“Our flights and holidays are available for even more and brand new destinations including Tromso in Norway and the French city of Strasbourg, further strengthening our unrivalled short-haul European network and providing customers with even more fantastic choice and great value.”
Explore these four new flights routes and jet off away from the cold winter weather.
1. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands
Glasgow to Fuerteventura flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 30 with fares beginning at just £33.99. | Elena Krivorotova - stock.adobe.
2. Lanzarote, Canary Islands
Other flights from Glasgow to the popular Canary Islands will be to Lanzarote which are to begin from October 27. Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with these flights starting at £32.99. | google
3. Marrakech, Morocco
Flights to Marrakech will begin a bit later in the year from Glasgow Airport as they start from November 11. They are priced from £37.99 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays meaning you can escape the cold winter days. | Jason Button
4. Prague, Czech Republic
Flights to Prague will be operating all-year-round and will be running twice weekly from Glasgow on Thursdays and Sundays from November 7. The prices of these flights begin at £32.99 meaning you can explore their famous Christmas markets. | AFP via Getty Images
