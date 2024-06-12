Glasgow Airport: 4 new easyJet routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2024

They announced 33 new routes from 11 UK airports which included flights from Glasgow to Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Marrakech and Prague. Only one new flight from Edinburgh Airport was mentioned in the announcement as flights will be taking off from the airport in November to Agadir. EasyJet's UK Country Manager, Ali Gayward said: “We’re delighted to be releasing an incredible range of new routes for this winter, with 33 new services now available from 11 airports across the UK.