If you are looking to get away for a few days over the February break, we have put together a list of the cheapest destinations you can fly to for a few days break.
Millions of passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year, with there now being even more locations to fly to from the airport in 2025.
Explore these nine destinations which include towns and cities in the Netherlands, Hungary and Turkey.
1. London, England
A popular UK destination which you can fly to directly from Glasgow Airport is London. Flights to the English capital begin at £68pp during the February break. | David Monoghan via Unsplash
2. Dublin, Ireland
Although we can't guarantee the sunshine in Dublin, we can promise that you can get return flights for as little as £79pp. There is no real excuse not to be sipping on a pint of Guinness in the Irish capital. Photo: Pixabay
3. Budapest, Hungary
Enjoy a stroll along the River Danube with a visit to Budapest this summer. Why not go for a dip in the Széchenyi Baths. Flights to the Hungarian capital begin at £89pp return over the February break. | Getty Images
4. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Direct flights are available from Glasgow Airport for £162 to Amsterdam during the February break. Photo: Pixabay