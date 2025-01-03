Glasgow Airport: 7 new routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2025

After being named Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in 2024, millions of passengers once again passed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to new destinations around the world last year.
Explore these seven new destinations which include cities in Italy, Spain and Turkey which you can fly to from Glasgow Airport in 2025.
1. Antalya, Turkey
Passengers will be able to fly to Antalya from Glasgow Airport with easyJet as flights are set to take off on 4 June 2025 and will operate every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the summer. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Rome, Italy
Jet2 announced that Glaswegians would be able to fly directly to the Italian capital as part of their Winter City Breaks programme in 2025. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Reus, Catalonia, Spain
Flights to the charming Catalan city of Reus known for its beautiful architecture and rich history, will launch on 2 June 2025 from Glasgow Airport throughout the year and operate every Monday and Friday by easyJet. Photo: josepmarti
4. Malta
Ryanair announced that their seventh route from Glasgow Airport would be heading to Malta from April 1 2025. They will run a twice-weekly service on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Photo: Sylvain Sonnet
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.