Glasgow Airport: 9 new routes direct from Glasgow Airport for 2024

As Glaswegians head back to work after the festive season, nothing quite beats the feeling of a New Year and booking up a holiday or city break to look forward to.
Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year, with there now being even more locations to fly to.
So beat the January blues, and explore these nine new destinations that include cities in Portugal, Spain and Hungary which you can fly to directly from Glasgow Airport in 2024.
1. Porto, Portugal
Beginning in April 2024, you'll be able to directly fly from Glasgow Airport to the coastal city of Porto in the northwest of Portugal.
2. Sal, Cape Verde
TUI UK recently expanded their winter flight destinations with passengers now able to book direct flights from Glasgow to Sal which is a beautiful island part of Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa.
3. Enfidha, Tunisia
Easyjet will be running direct flights to the north-eastern Tunisian town Enfidha in May 2024.
4. Girona, Spain
Relax and enjoy beautiful food in Spain's centre Girona. The relatively small size of Girona makes it perfect to explore on foot- start in the north to visit the remains of the Roman city wall, before taking in the sights of Sant Pere de Galligants church, home to the city's archaeological museum. Direct flights will be put on by Jet2.