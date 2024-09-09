Glasgow Airport: 9 new winter flight routes from Glasgow Airport for winter 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:43 BST

These are the cities and places which you can head to direct from Glasgow this winter

Cold winter nights are fast approaching as we look towards Christmas time and you might already be thinking about a break somewhere.

Not everyone will want to head for a beach but there are some fantastic sunny places which you can jet off to from Glasgow as well as there being great European cities famed for their Christmas markets.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there are more exciting destinations to fly to direct from Glasgow so you better get your suitcase and passport looked out.

Here are some of the best new locations which you can now fly to direct from Glasgow Airport this winter.

Jet2 announced that they would be running winter flights from Glasgow Airport to the Austrian capital in 2024.

1. Vienna, Austria

Jet2 announced that they would be running winter flights from Glasgow Airport to the Austrian capital in 2024. Photo: Submitted

Glasgow to Fuerteventura flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 30 2024 with fares beginning at just £33.99.

2. Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

Glasgow to Fuerteventura flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 30 2024 with fares beginning at just £33.99. | Elena Krivorotova - stock.adobe.

Other flights from Glasgow to the popular Canary Islands will be to Lanzarote which are to begin from 27 October 2024 . Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with these flights starting at £32.99.

3. Lanzarote, Canary Islands

Other flights from Glasgow to the popular Canary Islands will be to Lanzarote which are to begin from 27 October 2024 . Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with these flights starting at £32.99. | Freesurf via Adobe Stock

Flights to Marrakech will begin a bit later in the year from Glasgow Airport as they start from November 11. They are priced from £37.99 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays meaning you can escape the cold winter days.

4. Marrakech, Morocco

Flights to Marrakech will begin a bit later in the year from Glasgow Airport as they start from November 11. They are priced from £37.99 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays meaning you can escape the cold winter days. | Adobe Stock

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow AirportChristmasDestinations
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice