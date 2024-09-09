Glasgow Airport: 9 new winter flight routes from Glasgow Airport for winter 2024

Cold winter nights are fast approaching as we look towards Christmas time and you might already be thinking about a break somewhere.

Not everyone will want to head for a beach but there are some fantastic sunny places which you can jet off to from Glasgow as well as there being great European cities famed for their Christmas markets.

Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world last year. This year there are more exciting destinations to fly to direct from Glasgow so you better get your suitcase and passport looked out.

Here are some of the best new locations which you can now fly to direct from Glasgow Airport this winter.

1 . Vienna, Austria Jet2 announced that they would be running winter flights from Glasgow Airport to the Austrian capital in 2024. Photo: Submitted

2 . Fuerteventura, Canary Islands Glasgow to Fuerteventura flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from October 30 2024 with fares beginning at just £33.99. | Elena Krivorotova - stock.adobe.

3 . Lanzarote, Canary Islands Other flights from Glasgow to the popular Canary Islands will be to Lanzarote which are to begin from 27 October 2024 . Flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays with these flights starting at £32.99. | Freesurf via Adobe Stock