Glasgow has always been a hot bed of amazing music and has probably punched well above its weight in terms of the impact of what it has produced.

As we near the quarter mark of the century we’ve taken a look at the great albums released since the 21st century began on 1 January 2001. From the indie fuelled early days to the synth pop 2010s, right through until now Glasgow has always been a city that has released vibrant music in keeping, and at times ahead of, the curve.

This century has seen new bands like Franz Ferdinand, The Fratellis, CHVRCHES and more emerge and go onto become global superstars. Whilst acts that established themselves in the last decades of the 20th century have produced some of their best and most innovative work.

This list contains what we think is the definitive list of the best albums to come out of Glasgow this century.

1 . Mogwai - Happy Songs for Happy People (2003) Post-rock icons Mogwai's fourth studio album was released in 2003. It is the absolute essence of one of the city's greatest ever bands. "Hunted by a Freak", "I Know You Are but What Am I?" and "Ratts of the Capital". | National World

2 . Frightened Rabbit - Midnight Organ Flight (2007) Described by Pitchfork as "one of the finest [breakup records] of recent vintage", Midnight Organ Flight is Frightened Rabbit's sophmore effort. "The Modern Leper", "Good Arms vs. Bad Arms" and "Old Old Fashioned". | Fat Cat Records

3 . Amazing Snakeheads - Amphetamine Ballads (2014) The Amazing Snakeheads are a story of "what if?", their singluar album before splitting up and the untimely death of frontman Dale Barclay. "I'm a Vampire", "Here it Comes Again" and "Flatlining". | Callum McCormack

4 . The Twlight Sad - Fourteen Autumns and Fifteen Winters (2007) The Twilight Sad have grown to become one of the best live bands in the country. 2007s Fourteen Autumns took the band in a much more refined direction. "Cold Days from the Birdhouse", "That Summer, at Home I Had Become the Invisible Boy" and "And She Would Darken the Memory" | Supplied