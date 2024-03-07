We have put together a selection of images which show the changing face of Glasgow from the seventies to the nineties thanks to the help of Chris Brickley.

Speaking about how the images came to be from his four books, Chris explained: "In 2020, we launched at McChuill's the first huge book '16 YEARS Gigs in Scotland 1974-1990'. I had a fear that much important unpublished photography was in danger of being lost, unless collected and published.

"It had taken a couple of years to put together, mainly a survey of live music in Scotland. Largely unpublished photography, and rare memorabilia with a lot of focus on lost venues. "The second photobook 'Saints & Sinners' was smaller and more focused on Glasgow and Paisley in the punk/post-punk era which included mostly unpublished photography with the third photobook 'The Inner Circle' being 'Graham Gavin's Glasgow in the 1990s. Selections from Graham's unpublished photo archive of inter-linked friendships, bands and venues.

"Post Punk City is Martin McClenaghan's unpublished photo archive of Glasgow circa 1979-1990. Cityscapes, architecture, political demos, marches, portraits, work, leisure."

The book sold out the full 500 print run within three weeks but do look out for a few signed copies which are to go on eBay with the income going to Chris' next book.

1 . May Day (1984) The May Day march in Glasgow in 1984 was in support of the 1984 Miners' Strike. Notable figures on the march included Labour leader Michael Foot, Scottish Miners' leader Michael McGahey and Scotland's inaugural First Minister Donald Dewar.

2 . New Order at the Plaza Ballroom New Order performing live on stage at the Plaza Ballroom in Glasgow which was once the Southside's top dancing spot found at Eglinton Toll/St Andrew's Cross. This was the location of one of New Order's first live gigs.

3 . Gorbals A woman captured on Queen Elizabeth Square in the Gorbals in the eighties.

4 . Byres Road A well dressed gentleman on Byres Road pictured with the latest edition of the NME.