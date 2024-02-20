Glasgow back in time: 14 'ghost signs' which can be spotted in and around Glasgow

Glasgow has a proud history and heritage with many signs of the past sometimes still being visible if you are out and about.

Whether you live in the city or are a visitor, you are always encouraged to 'look up' and sometimes that does not disappoint as you may notice a sign from the past.

If you are a fan of this quirky Glasgow history, be sure to give @ghostsignsgla a follow on Twitter who showcase the very best ghost signs all around the city.

Here are 14 examples of ghost signs in and around Glasgow which can be spotted.

1 . Hunter Street An unmissable ghost sign in Glasgow can be found on Hunter Street in the Calton for 'Jas D. Galloway Tyre Distributors'.

2 . Hyndland Street A dairy had been on the site of Ziques since 1919 with William Hargan taking over the premises on Hyndland Street in 1966.

3 . Renfrew Street Signage from the back of the former Woolworths store at Charing Cross Mansions. The store traded from this location for about 50 years before closing in the early 1970s.

4 . Prince Edward Street While trying to put up new shop frontage, Transylvania Shop and Coffee discovered the former sign for the old off sale shop of Wm. Ramage Campbell.