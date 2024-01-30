Glasgow-based Spa at Blythswood offers ‘gift of wellness’ this Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You might be looking to shift towards a more mindful way of gifting, like an experience, instead of more items your partner may not want or need.

If you’re looking to give the gift of wellness and connection, look no further than Glasgow-based Spa at Blythswood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning wellness destination boasts a range of stunning features - including Scotland’s first snow shower - designed to combine physical and mental detox and guide guests on their own wellness journey.

The Isles Spa Day package is the perfect gift for that special someone, and includes a 55-minute treatment of choice and two hours in the thermal experience for a full sensory immersion. Once the body, mind, and soul are utterly relaxed, guests will savour a two-course dining experience at inhouse spirited seafood restaurant, iasg.

Finlay Anderson, Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “Inspired by the natural beauty and clear waters of the Scottish Hebrides, Spa at Blythswood exudes a sense of calm and natural beauty that is like no other wellness offering available in the country.

“The team’s experience has allowed us to develop meaningful, multi-sensory experiences for guests that offer a perfect place to unwind and connect with loved ones this Valentine’s Day.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Isles Spa Day package is priced at £170 pp Tuesday - Thursday, £185 Friday - Monday and is available to book here.