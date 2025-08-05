We have looked through customer reviews on Trip Advisor to find the six best city centre hotels for value. From convenient location to luxury of the heighest magnitude, these Glasgow hotels have you covered whatever your needs.

These Glasgow hotels will help you see the city sights and enjoy the city centre’s vibrant nightlife. They promise the comfort and style you’d expect from a city like Glasgow.

These reviews are from real people who have stayed at these hotels, so read on for six Glasgow city centre hotels to check-in to right now.

1 . Radisson Blu Radisson Blu Glasgow is located on Argyle Street, it's conveniently located for Central Station and the SEC Campus. Rated 4.2 from 4,794 reviews on Trip Advisor. 301 Argyle Street, Glasgow G2 8DL Scotland Photo: Submitted

2 . Travelodge Queen Street Travelodge Queen Street is situated just down the road from Queen Street station and is perfect if you're looking to experience Glasgow's city centre nightlife. Rated 4.2 from 2,358 Trip Advisor reviews. 78 Queen St, Glasgow G1 3DS | Google Maps

3 . Glasgow Marriott Hotel Glasgow's Marriott Hotel is located in the ideal area for pretty much everything Glasgow has to offer. You'll find the SEC and Hydro nearby and Sauchiehall Street is within walking distance, not to mention how easy it is to get to the city centre. Rated 4.5 from 39 Trip Advisor reviews. 500 Argyle Street, Glasgow G3 8RR Scotland | Google Maps

4 . CitizenM CitizenM is like no other hotel in Glasgow. It is designed to showcase the best of modern hotels. From sleek rooms to an expertly designed lobby, it has everything. Great for those looking to experience the city centre. Rated 4.4 from 7,262 Trip Advisor reviews. 60 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3BW Scotland | CitizenM