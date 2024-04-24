Glasgow-born artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for Turner Prize for Ford Escort covered in a giant doily
Glasgow-born artist Jasleen Kaur has been shortlisted for the 2024 Turner Prize for her artwork Alter Altar at Tramway.
The artists work reflects her life growing up in Glasgow’s Sikh community with other features also including her family photos, an Axminster carpet, a classic Ford Escort covered in a giant doily, Irn-Bru and kinetic handbells.
Kaur’s work had previously been showcased at the Victoria and Albert Museum with the winner of the Turner Prize receiving £25,000 which will be decided in December.
In a statement, Farquharson said: "All four make work that is full of life.
"They show how contemporary art can fascinate, surprise and move us, and how it can speak powerfully of complex identities and memories, often through the subtlest of details.
"In the Turner Prize's 40th year, this shortlist proves that British artistic talent is as rich and vibrant as ever."
