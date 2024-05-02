Glasgow Carry Out: 11 of the best places for a carry out in Glasgow

No matter where you live in Glasgow, we all love the odd carry-out at the weekend - that’s why today we put together this list of the best off-licenses to grab some cans, a bottle, or whatever your heart desires.

Carry-outs are grabbed on just about any occasion by all ages of Glaswegians here in the city - gaffs, pre-drinks, afters, weddings, funerals, any kind of event really.

Even Beatles star Paul McCartney got himself a little brown bag in Glasgow when he came to the city back in 1970 which his wife Linda photographed.

1 . JJ's Off Sales JJ's Off Sales has been a longstanding off licence on Glasgow's oldest street that has been a favourite of Strathclyde students for many years.

2 . Grunting Growler If you are a fan of craft beer and want a few cans for the house, head to the Grunting Growler on Old Dumbarton Road who stock over 350 craft beers.

3 . Valhalla's Goat Valhalla's Goat is arguably one of the best independent bottle shops in Glasgow where you can find plenty of liquid treasures.