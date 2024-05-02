Glasgow Carry Out: 11 of the best places for a carry out in Glasgow

No matter where you live in Glasgow, we all love the odd carry-out at the weekend - that’s why today we put together this list of the best off-licenses to grab some cans, a bottle, or whatever your heart desires.
Carry-outs are grabbed on just about any occasion by all ages of Glaswegians here in the city - gaffs, pre-drinks, afters, weddings, funerals, any kind of event really.
Even Beatles star Paul McCartney got himself a little brown bag in Glasgow when he came to the city back in 1970 which his wife Linda photographed.
1. JJ's Off Sales
JJ's Off Sales has been a longstanding off licence on Glasgow's oldest street that has been a favourite of Strathclyde students for many years.
2. Grunting Growler
If you are a fan of craft beer and want a few cans for the house, head to the Grunting Growler on Old Dumbarton Road who stock over 350 craft beers.
3. Valhalla's Goat
Valhalla's Goat is arguably one of the best independent bottle shops in Glasgow where you can find plenty of liquid treasures.
4. Good Spirits Co
The first Good Spirits Co was opened on Bath Street in 2011 and has since established itself as a real city centre favourite. They strive to be Glasgow's finest spirits retailer.
