Glasgow has produced many fine actors who have went on to have phenomenal careers and become household names that are instantly recognisable.
The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest actors and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.
Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow actors at the beginning of their careers and how they have changed over time.
1. Peter Capaldi
A fresh faced Peter Capaldi starring in Local Hero as Danny Oldsen back in 1983. | IMDB
2. Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald was just 19-years-old when she auditioned for Trainspotting and got the role. But since shooting to fame as schoolgirl Diane, the Glasgow-born actress has gone on to enjoy a fabulous career. | IMDB
3. James McAvoy
James McAvoy was 15 years old when he played his first acting role in The Near Room in 1995. | IMDB
4. Peter Mullan
A young Peter Mullan pictured in The Steamie back in 1988 where he starred as the character Andy. | STV
