Glasgow Celebrities Back in Time: 11 pictures of Glaswegian actors when they were young

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST

These are some of the finest actors which Glasgow has produced pictured in their younger days.

Glasgow has produced many fine actors who have went on to have phenomenal careers and become household names that are instantly recognisable.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest actors and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow actors at the beginning of their careers and how they have changed over time.

A fresh faced Peter Capaldi starring in Local Hero as Danny Oldsen back in 1983.

1. Peter Capaldi

A fresh faced Peter Capaldi starring in Local Hero as Danny Oldsen back in 1983. | IMDB

Kelly Macdonald was just 19-years-old when she auditioned for Trainspotting and got the role. But since shooting to fame as schoolgirl Diane, the Glasgow-born actress has gone on to enjoy a fabulous career.

2. Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald was just 19-years-old when she auditioned for Trainspotting and got the role. But since shooting to fame as schoolgirl Diane, the Glasgow-born actress has gone on to enjoy a fabulous career. | IMDB

James McAvoy was 15 years old when he played his first acting role in The Near Room in 1995.

3. James McAvoy

James McAvoy was 15 years old when he played his first acting role in The Near Room in 1995. | IMDB

A young Peter Mullan pictured in The Steamie back in 1988 where he starred as the character Andy.

4. Peter Mullan

A young Peter Mullan pictured in The Steamie back in 1988 where he starred as the character Andy. | STV

