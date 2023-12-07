From Billy Connolly to Lulu - here's 12 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities when they first started out

Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

1 . Lulu Pop singer Marie Lawrie, of the group 'Lulu and the Lovers', posing with her records in April 1964. She had her first big hit when she was only fifteen with her version of the Isley Brothers 'Shout' which peaked at number seven in the UK chart.

2 . Billy Connolly Billy Connolly standing alongside Welsh actor Richard Burton in 1978 on the set of the film 'Absolution' which was the first film Connolly appeared in.

3 . Simple Minds A young Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill at one of Simple Minds' first gigs in Glasgow in the late seventies. Photo: Laurie Evans

4 . Peter Capaldi Peter Capaldi appeared alongside Wayne Jackman, David Merrick and Martin Stone playing The Beatles in a revival of Willy Russell's musical 'John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert' at the Young Vic Theatre.