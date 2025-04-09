Glasgow Celebrities Back in Time: 18 pictures of Glaswegian musicians and bands when they were young

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:50 BST

These are some of the finest musicians and bands which Glasgow has produced pictured in their younger days.

Glasgow has produced many fine musicians and bands who have went on to have phenomenal careers and become household names that are instantly recognisable.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest actors and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow musicians and bands at the beginning of their careers and how they have changed over time.

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds pictured on stage at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1983.

1. Jim Kerr

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds pictured on stage at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1983. | Barrowland Ballroom

Deacon Blue pictured back in the 1980s.

2. Deacon Blue

Deacon Blue pictured back in the 1980s. | Supplied

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days.

3. Clare Grogan

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

Bobby Gillespie plays drums for The Jesus And Mary Chain at their first London gig at the Three Johns pub in Islington, London, 3rd November 1984.

4. Bobby Gillespie

Bobby Gillespie plays drums for The Jesus And Mary Chain at their first London gig at the Three Johns pub in Islington, London, 3rd November 1984. | Getty Images

