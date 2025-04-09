Glasgow has produced many fine musicians and bands who have went on to have phenomenal careers and become household names that are instantly recognisable.
The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest actors and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.
Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow musicians and bands at the beginning of their careers and how they have changed over time.
1. Jim Kerr
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds pictured on stage at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1983. | Barrowland Ballroom
2. Deacon Blue
Deacon Blue pictured back in the 1980s. | Supplied
3. Clare Grogan
Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.
4. Bobby Gillespie
Bobby Gillespie plays drums for The Jesus And Mary Chain at their first London gig at the Three Johns pub in Islington, London, 3rd November 1984. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.