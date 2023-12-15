Glasgow Celebrities back in time: 20 pictures of Glaswegian celebrities when they were young
From Billy Connolly to Lulu - here's 20 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities in their younger days
Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.
The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.
Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.