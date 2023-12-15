Register
Glasgow Celebrities back in time: 20 pictures of Glaswegian celebrities when they were young

From Billy Connolly to Lulu - here's 20 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities in their younger days

By Declan McConville
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT

Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

British actors and comedians Stanley Baxter and Betty Marsden co-stars of the play 'On the Brighter Side' which is showing at the Comedy Theatre in London, on September 6, 1961.

1. Stanley Baxter

A young Clare Grogan on stage with Altered Images somewhere in America.

2. Clare Grogan

Kenny Dalglish pictured before an Under-23 International against England at the Baseball Ground in 1972.

3. Kenny Dalglish

Pop singer Marie Lawrie, of the group 'Lulu and the Lovers', posing with her records in April 1964. She had her first big hit when she was only fifteen with her version of the Isley Brothers 'Shout' which peaked at number seven in the UK chart.

4. Lulu

