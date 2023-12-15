From Billy Connolly to Lulu - here's 20 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities in their younger days

Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

1 . Stanley Baxter British actors and comedians Stanley Baxter and Betty Marsden co-stars of the play 'On the Brighter Side' which is showing at the Comedy Theatre in London, on September 6, 1961.

2 . Clare Grogan A young Clare Grogan on stage with Altered Images somewhere in America.

3 . Kenny Dalglish Kenny Dalglish pictured before an Under-23 International against England at the Baseball Ground in 1972.

4 . Lulu Pop singer Marie Lawrie, of the group 'Lulu and the Lovers', posing with her records in April 1964. She had her first big hit when she was only fifteen with her version of the Isley Brothers 'Shout' which peaked at number seven in the UK chart.