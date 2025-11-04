Winter in Scotland brings short days, long nights and the opportunity to see parts of the country in a new light. This winter, consider some towns, villages, historic landmarks and natural wonders for a festive day trip.

From Glasgow, there are a series of rewarding day trips that capture the winter of the Scottish landscape - from festive towns to snow-dusted mountains and atmospheric lochs. Around Christmas, these trips are extra special, offering both peaceful escapes and festive events and hospitality.

One of the easiest and most scenic winter excursions from Glasgow is Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, less than an hour away by car or train. In December, the loch’s calm waters reflect snow-capped peaks, and the air feels crisp and invigorating. Balloch and Luss are ideal starting points for short winter walks or a cosy lunch by a roaring fireplace. Even with limited daylight, the combination of winter sun on the hills and the quietness of the season makes it a memorable outing. For those who prefer a gentler pace, the nearby Loch Lomond Shores shopping and leisure complex adds a festive touch, with Christmas markets, local crafts, and cafés serving mulled wine and mince pies.

Another classic winter day trip is to Stirling, only half an hour by train from Glasgow. Its medieval castle dominates the skyline and is especially striking against a pale winter sky. Around Christmas, Stirling often hosts markets and light displays, and the Old Town feels particularly atmospheric with its cobbled streets and historic closes. The castle itself remains open through the winter and with panoramic views toward the Ochil Hills.

Those seeking more dramatic scenery can head north into the Highlands. Glencoe is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Glasgow, and in winter it’s an atmospheric location.

Closer to home, New Lanark and the Falls of Clyde make for an accessible winter outing. The 18th-century mill village glows with festive lights, and the nearby waterfalls are at their most dramatic. It’s a lovely mix of heritage and nature, and paths along the Clyde are peaceful over the festive period.

Explore more locations for a Christmas day trip from Glasgow this winter.