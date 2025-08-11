Glasgow City Centre: Have you really visited Glasgow City Centre if you haven't done these 10 things?

Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST

We take a look at those things you absolutely have to do if you visit the City Centre.

is still a thriving hub of things to do and places to see. You could spend a full day shopping on the streets of Buchanan Street and Sauchiehall Street and barely put a dent in it. Or spend your day taking in some incredible modern art at GOMA.

There are opportunities to take in gigs and shows or grab some of the best

The City Centre still boasts some of the city’s best and coolest things to see and do - so why not pay a visit and tick these things off your list.

1. Catch a film at the Glasgow Film Theatre

Glasgow Film Theatre is the home of independent and arthouse cinema in the city centre. While they offer up new releases, it's brilliant to go see an old classic or masterpiece on the big screen. They regularly run themed months, such as Coen Brothers of the Month. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2. Visit The Gallery Of Modern Art (GOMA)...

GOMA is the city centre's hub of modern art. You'll find expertly curated exhibitions and works by some of Glasgow's great artists - including Alasdair Gray. You'll also pass the great Glasgow tradition of the cone on the Duke of Wellington statue. | AFP via Getty Images

3. Went shopping on the Style Mile...

Glasgow city centre is full of great places to shop. Buchanan Street has plenty of options for the fashion conscious and if the weather is a bit on the miserable side, you can head to Buchanan Galleries or the St Enoch Centre.

4. Sampled a new whisky at the Pot Still...

The Pot Still has a massive selection of Whisky’s and it is undoubtedly one of our favourite spots for a dram in the city centre. But it's not the only place offering up a selection of whisky, Piper's on George Square does some of the best whisky flights in the city. | The Pot Still

Related topics:GlasgowBuchanan StreetShoppingFood
