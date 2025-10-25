Winter is upon us and there’s nothing better than heading to a cosy pub for a pint and a warm welcome. Thankfully, Glasgow city centre is filled with options for you to consider.

Whether you’re heading to the Style Mile, Merchany City, Trongate or anywhere inbetween - these Glasgow city centre pubs are perfect spots to head for a drink and some great company.

Keep reading to find nine great pubs in Glasgow city centre to head for a cosy pint this winter.

1 . Burns Night Ceilidh Sloan's is a remarkable venue just off of Argyle Street's main thoroughfare. Great decoration and a great atmosphere. 108 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8BG. | Google

2 . Babbity Bowser Babbity Bowser is a Merchant City gem for those looking for a cosy winter pint. Great beer, great food and always a warm welcome. 16-18 Blackfriars St, Glasgow G1 1PE | Glasgow Life

3 . Rab Ha's A great selection of beers on offer and food that would make its namesake proud. Head here for a great afternoon in a cosy setting. 83 Hutcheson St, Glasgow G1 1SH | Rab Ha's

4 . Blackfriars Blackfriars in Glasgow's Merchant City is great spot for a cosy pint this winter. We recommend ordering up a pint of Weihenstephaner that is a popular pour in the pub. 36 Bell St, Glasgow G1 1LG | Supplied