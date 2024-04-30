Glasgow Clyde College launches ultimate Taylor Swift course in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not long before Taylor Swift touches down in Scotland, taking to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to perform her Eras Tour in front of more than an estimated 215,000 Swifties.

Don’t know your Fearless from your Folklore? Ahead of her hugely anticipated arrival, Glasgow Clyde College is offering a one-time-only course aimed at preparing parents and plus ones of Taylor superfans, providing the full Love Story on all things Eras Tour to help them have the best night of their lives.

From setlists and crowd chants to need-to-know information on each Era, the masterclass, which is being delivered by a Taylor Swift expert, will give members of the public a whistle-stop lesson that’ll leave them ready for the gig.

Top tips will be shared around Taylor’s iconic wardrobe, hair styles from throughout the eras and make-up techniques for attending the sold-out shows.

Swifties have been on Red alert since she announced her European tour last year, and based on Ticketmaster data, more than 2.9 million UK fans were trying to secure tickets. It was recently reported that she’ll break the record for the country’s biggest show, beating Harry Styles who played to a Scottish crowd in 2023.

Of those attending, it’s expected many will be taking a plus one along with them - whether that's a parent, sibling or partner - who might draw a Blank Space in Taylor’s repertoire.

The one-off course will take place at Glasgow Clyde College’s Langside Campus on Tuesday 7th May from 6-7:30pm in the Innovation Centre.

Robert Anderson, Curriculum Assistant Principal at Glasgow Clyde College said: “Taylor mania doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon, and we expect it’ll reach its peak here in Scotland in June. We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience.

“That’s why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who’ll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time. Taylor’s gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you’re a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments.