Glasgow Comedy: 8 of the best one-liners from Glaswegian comedians to get you laughing right now

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:34 BST

Looking for a laugh? Check out these 8 hilarious one-liners from some of Glasgow's best comedians.

The Glasgow patter is known around the world as some of the funniest, so it’s no wonder that our comedians are some of the greatest in the world.

We trawled through the archives and picked out eight superbly funny one-liners and quotes from Glasgow comedians to get you chortling away.

Keep reading for 8 of the hilarious one-liners from Glasgow’s best comedians.

“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!”

1. Billy Connolly on empathy

“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. After that who cares? He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes!” | Getty Images

"Hello, well here we are again. Doesn't time fly when you're excruciatingly happy? What a year I've had honestly as what's his name? God. As God is my judge I've had a hell of a year."

2. Rikki Fulton looks back on his year

"Hello, well here we are again. Doesn't time fly when you're excruciatingly happy? What a year I've had honestly as what's his name? God. As God is my judge I've had a hell of a year." | BBC

“What was wrong with train toilet doors that just locked, instead of this multiple choice system? If anything goes wrong, you’ll be sitting there while the whole toilet wall slowly slides away, unveiling you like a prize on a quiz show.”

3. Frankie Boyle on train toilets

“What was wrong with train toilet doors that just locked, instead of this multiple choice system? If anything goes wrong, you’ll be sitting there while the whole toilet wall slowly slides away, unveiling you like a prize on a quiz show.” | The Stand

“When the kids at school found out your parents were away, news spread like wildfire. ‘Oh I hear you’re having a party.’ Having is probably the wrong word to use…you’re GETTING a party."

4. Kevin Bridges on house parties

“When the kids at school found out your parents were away, news spread like wildfire. ‘Oh I hear you’re having a party.’ Having is probably the wrong word to use…you’re GETTING a party." | Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowcomedyJokes
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice