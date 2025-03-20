Glasgow is a city with a rich history of curry houses, and one man is looking to use that to help people meet those with a similar taste for spice.

Ian Brooke moved to Glasgow at the beginning of lockdown and found himself stuck in a cycle of working without getting to know his new city. Looking to fix that, he created the Glasgow Curry Club as a way of exploring the city’s culinary offerings - whilst expanding his social circle.

Ian explained: “I think the reason that people are keen to join clubs like this is its shared interest and companionship. So for me, my partner doesn't always want to eat curry, whereas I eat it as often as I can. I like trying different foods. So I guess this is possibly the case for other members as well.”

Ian, who runs a restaurant in the city, is originally from Manchester and he said there are parallels between his home city and Glasgow, with both having a rich heritage of curry houses - Glasgow is of course the home of chicken tikka masala if legend is to be believed.

He explained: “We've got quite a rich heritage of curry houses and curry eateries. We've got an area in Manchester called Rusholme which is affectionately termed curry mile in Manchester, and we'd go there all the time.

“When I got here I wanted to see what Glasgow had to offer, but I didn't always necessarily have someone to go with, so I just hit on the idea of ‘why don’t I set up a curry club?’”

Now the group has expanded, with between 10 and 20 people attending the get-togethers he has organised so far - with almost 200 people subscribed to the group.

Ian said: “It's just a group of lovely folk who enjoy curry. So I've been really lucky getting to meet the people I have, and then actually being able to choose the restaurants to go to. Obviously, every time I book one, I put a note out to the guys that say, ‘Hey, where are we fancying?’.

“People suggest some places, but it's whether or not I can get us booked in. So sometimes it comes down to whether or not someone calls me back, or whether or not they need a certain amount of people or a certain amount of deposit. There's a lot of factors that go into making that decision.

“But it's just people sitting down after COVID and other gym work. It's really interesting, because a lot of these folks already know one another. There's a really nice little community.”

Glasgow as a city is filled with great curry houses, but there’s one that Ian said he’s being hoping to try more than most.

He said: “I don't think I'll take the club there, because I just don't know if it’s the place for it, but Ajay’s place, Ajay Kumar, he's got Swadish. I'm dying to try that. So that might be one I get to take my partner out to.”

Glasgow Curry Club meets regularly in the city, you can find out more at: https://www.meetup.com/glasgow-curry-club/