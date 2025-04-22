Glasgow Daytrips: 8 places and attractions to visit for a daytrip from Glasgow this May

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:21 BST

A look at 8 of the best places and attractions to visit around Glasgow this May

Glasgow always has plenty to do but sometimes, when the weather gets better, there’s nothing better than jumping in the car or on a train and escaping the city for a day.

We’ve looked at some of the best places to head off to outside of Glasgow this May - including a couple of absolute hidden gems.

You’ll find Glasgow favourites such as Millport and fantastic walks, as always we’ve taken into consideration the need for bit of food and a drink.

Check out these eight places for a daytrip from Glasgow this May.

This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty.

1. The Devil's Pulpit - Glasgow

This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

The rolling hills of the Campsie Fells aren’t far from Glasgow and are the perfect place for fans of walking from beautiful vista to beautiful vista.

2. Campsie Fells

The rolling hills of the Campsie Fells aren’t far from Glasgow and are the perfect place for fans of walking from beautiful vista to beautiful vista. | Visit Scotland

Filled with wildlife ranging from red squirrels to red deer, th Trossachs are perfect for wildlife lovers lookingt to get out of the city. Loch Lomond is populated with plenty of walks, restaurants and pubs to keep you interested throughout the day.

3. The Trossachs & Loch Lomond

Filled with wildlife ranging from red squirrels to red deer, th Trossachs are perfect for wildlife lovers lookingt to get out of the city. Loch Lomond is populated with plenty of walks, restaurants and pubs to keep you interested throughout the day. | Ondrej Fendrych - stock.adobe.com

Hop on a ferry and head over to the Isle of Arran. The largest island in the Firth of Clyde boasts a bit of everything meaning that you'll always find something that grabs your interest on a day trip.

4. Isle of Arran

Hop on a ferry and head over to the Isle of Arran. The largest island in the Firth of Clyde boasts a bit of everything meaning that you'll always find something that grabs your interest on a day trip. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWalksFoodWeather
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice