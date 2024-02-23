Everybody needs to have their teeth checked, but that can prove to be difficult at times as dental practices may still be catching up on appointments or even full.

No matter whether you are going for a six month check-up or looking to get specialist treatment, we have put together a list of some of the best dental practices in Glasgow which includes a mix of NHS and private firms.

Here are 12 of the best dental practices in Glasgow who you can get in touch with about your teeth.

1 . St Vincent Smile You'll find St Vincent Smile found in the heart of Finnieston just behind the bustling Argyle Street. They offer patients exceptional treatment in a beautiful practice, where they use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. St Vincent Smile have a google review rating of 4.9.

2 . Dentistry on the Square Dentistry on the Square are an award-winning dentist at Niddrie Square with a google review rating of 4.9 after over 1,000 reviews.

3 . Shawlands Dental Care The family-friendly dental practice in the Southside serve private, NHS and referral patients. The Pollokshaws Road practice has a Google rating of 4.9.

4 . Water Row Dental Practice Water Row Dental Practice has been serving Govan residents for well over 50 years from their practice at Govan Cross. Water Row have a rating of 4.9 on Google.