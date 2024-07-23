Many new projects in Glasgow have already been approved in 2024 with new sites such as the Social Hub on Candleriggs opening their doors this year.

Not all projects will see new structures being built, with some buildings which have been a part of Glasgow's history set to be transformed such as projects on Sauchiehall Street and Townhead.

We wanted to take a look at some of the new exciting developments which are set to appear in Glasgow that you need to look out for in the coming years.

1 . O2 ABC The current building on the famous Glasgow street dates back to 1875 and could now be turned into 365 student bed spaces and a courtyard. Under the plans, there will also be a public food hall constructed on the ground floor of the site. | Vita

2 . Collegelands Park Glasgow Enlightenment has plans for a new £95m residential and cultural hub in Glasgow. The developer hopes to create a new neighbourhood called Collegelands Park in the Calton area of the city, including 157 rented apartments and a student residence offering 588 bed spaces. | Contributed

3 . Central Quay More than 400 homes and a 934-bed student accommodation development are to be built near the River Clyde after Summix Capital’s proposal to redevelop land at Central Quay was approved. | LDR Supplied

4 . M&S Sauchiehall Street Fusion Group had their £76 million plans approved to redevelop the site on Sauchiehall Street. The new site will include 619 beds and retain the 1930s art deco facade. | Supplied