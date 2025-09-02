This year’s Doors Open Day will take place between 18-21 September and provides an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at some of the city’s incredibly storied buildings.

A number of Glasgow institutions have thrown open their doors to the public so that Glaswegians can get a better understanding of the history of the buildings.

Here are 12 picks from this year’s Glasgow Doors Open Day.

1 . The Laurieston Celebrated for its post-war interiors, this incredibly intact 1960s pub will open its doors to the public. | Google Maps

2 . The Mitchell Library One of Europe's biggest libraries, the Mitchell Library will host an illustrated tour of the Mitchell. | Glasgow Life

3 . The Briggait These beautifully restored halls will welcome those interested in seeing how they've been transformed in recent years. | Wasps

4 . Goethe-Institut Discover the remarkable connections between twinned Scottish and German cities, and how they address the urgent challenges of the climate crisis through innovative projects and interactive installations. | Doors Open Day