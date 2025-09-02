Doors Open Day 2025: 12 incredible Glasgow buildings you must visit at Doors Open Day 2025

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 13:55 BST

Glaswegians will be able to take a glimpse behind the scenes at a number of Glasgow buildings this month.

This year’s Doors Open Day will take place between 18-21 September and provides an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at some of the city’s incredibly storied buildings.

A number of Glasgow institutions have thrown open their doors to the public so that Glaswegians can get a better understanding of the history of the buildings.

Here are 12 picks from this year’s Glasgow Doors Open Day.

Celebrated for its post-war interiors, this incredibly intact 1960s pub will open its doors to the public.

1. The Laurieston

One of Europe's biggest libraries, the Mitchell Library will host an illustrated tour of the Mitchell.

2. The Mitchell Library

These beautifully restored halls will welcome those interested in seeing how they've been transformed in recent years.

3. The Briggait

Discover the remarkable connections between twinned Scottish and German cities, and how they address the urgent challenges of the climate crisis through innovative projects and interactive installations.

4. Goethe-Institut

