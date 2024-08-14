Glasgow East End: 9 reasons why the East End is the place to be in Glasgow

1 . Barrowland

The world's greatest gig venue? Not for us to say, but yes. With its sprung dancefloor and impecable acoustics, the Barrowland Ballroom has been lauded by musicians and gig goers for nearly 40 years. The Barrowlands has hosted top acts such as Oasis, Bob Dylan and The Smiths over the years and booking a gig at the Barras has almost become a byword for having made it for many Scottish acts. | Glasgow Life