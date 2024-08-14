Glasgow East End: 9 reasons why the East End is the place to be in Glasgow

The east end of Glasgow is an undeniably cool part of the city. Often rough and ready, the area has spawned some of Glasgow’s most famous markers - such as the Barrowland Ballroom and Tennent’s Lager.
Their attributes transcend just making Glasgow what it is and have become a firm part of Scottish identity.
And the east end has also earned a global reputation. In 2020, Time Out magazine named Dennistoun the eighth coolest neighbourhood in the world - cementing that reputation for being on the cutting edge of local culture.
Take a look at our nine reasons why the east end of Glasgow is the place to be.
1. Barrowland
The world's greatest gig venue? Not for us to say, but yes. With its sprung dancefloor and impecable acoustics, the Barrowland Ballroom has been lauded by musicians and gig goers for nearly 40 years. The Barrowlands has hosted top acts such as Oasis, Bob Dylan and The Smiths over the years and booking a gig at the Barras has almost become a byword for having made it for many Scottish acts. | Glasgow Life
2. Saint Luke's and the Winged Ox
Just round the corner from the Barrowlands is Saint Lukes and the Winged Ox. Saint Lukes hasa burgeoning reputation as a gig venue, with its ethereal church setting, but the attached Winged Ox is one of the top places for food and drink in the East End. Photo: Google
3. The Barras
The Barras market is interwoven into not just the DNA of the east end, but into the whole of Glasgow - taking on near mythical form. In recent years, the market has undergone a sea change with increased arts spaces and food playing a larger role - but the Barras is still chock full of independent traders much like it was 100 years ago. | Supplied
4. People's Palace
The People's Palace is one of the best places to learn about how Glaswegian's have lived, worked and played in the city over the years. With it's remarkable collection, it is a must see. However, you'll have to wait just a little longer to visit as it is currently undergoing renovation work and is expected to re-open in early 2025. | Glasgow Life
