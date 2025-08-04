Glasgow East End: Have you really visited the East End if you haven't done these 10 things?

Explore the vibrant Glasgow East End with our list of ten essential activities you must try to truly experience its charm.

Glasgow’s East End is still a space that is constantly evolving, whilst ensuring that it doesn’t lose its charm. You could spend a full day on the streets of Duke Street or head to the Barras and explore a bit of living Glasgow history.

There are opportunities to take in gigs at the world’s best venue or grab some of the best food and drink in the city. You can go at your own pace and enjoy a lazy day in the beer garden, or you can explore the East End’s brilliant parks and historical buildings.

The East End boasts some of the city’s best and coolest areas - so why not pay a visit and tick these things off your list.

Glickman's is the oldest sweet shop in Glasgow and it is an absolute institution in the East End. Go here to grab your favourite sweet treat.

1. Bought sweets from Glickman's...

Glasgow's Necropolis is a popular walking spot thanks to its incredible gothic architecture and views over the city. It is a haunting place, but worth a walk through.

2. Wandered through the Necropolis...

The Barras might not be the bustling hub of commerce that they once were, but it definitely feels like they are back on the rise again. You'll find all sorts of creators, makers and hawkers to this day.

3. Bought something at the Barras...

And once you've visited the market, you should catch a gig at the world's greatest venue. The Barrowland Ballroom is the home of music in the East End. Fans and bands a-like love this place.

4. Head to a gig at the Barrowland Ballroom...

