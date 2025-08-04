Glasgow’s East End is still a space that is constantly evolving, whilst ensuring that it doesn’t lose its charm. You could spend a full day on the streets of Duke Street or head to the Barras and explore a bit of living Glasgow history.

There are opportunities to take in gigs at the world’s best venue or grab some of the best food and drink in the city. You can go at your own pace and enjoy a lazy day in the beer garden, or you can explore the East End’s brilliant parks and historical buildings.

The East End boasts some of the city’s best and coolest areas - so why not pay a visit and tick these things off your list.

1 . Bought sweets from Glickman's... Glickman's is the oldest sweet shop in Glasgow and it is an absolute institution in the East End. Go here to grab your favourite sweet treat. | Glickman’s

2 . Wandered through the Necropolis... Glasgow's Necropolis is a popular walking spot thanks to its incredible gothic architecture and views over the city. It is a haunting place, but worth a walk through. | Stuart Neville

3 . Bought something at the Barras... The Barras might not be the bustling hub of commerce that they once were, but it definitely feels like they are back on the rise again. You'll find all sorts of creators, makers and hawkers to this day. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography