Doors Open Day Festival is a fascinating opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes at some of Glasgow East End’s most interesting buildings. A whole host of premises around the city will open their doors giving exceptional access to the public.
Scotland’s largest free heritage and community festival returns from 18 – 21 September 2025.
Some will also offer up guided tours, allowing you to hear and see the history of the city as told by its buildings - a number of which have undergone extensive renovation to ensure their legacy.
So keep reading to discover 6 Glasgow East End buildings to visit during Doors Open Day 2025.
1. Provan Hall
One of Glasgow's oldest houses. This event is open to all and child friendly. Multiple events are taking place. 85 Auchinlea Rd, Glasgow G34 9PQ | Supplied
2. Glasgow Women's Library
Glasgow Women's Library will also open its doors. The B-listed building in Bridgeton is offering drop-in sessions. 23 Landressy St, Glasgow G40 1BP | Glasgow Women's Library
3. Dear Green Coffee
If you're a coffee lover, you can join the team there for a short walking tour of Bridgeton's architectural landmarks. 101 Brook St, Glasgow G40 3AP | Andrew Cawley
4. The Pipe Factory
Currently closed for restoration, this historic building is offering people the chance to see how work is going. Booking is a must. Tour Meeting Place: Strange Space, Second Floor, 62 Moncur Street. | Supplied