Doors Open Day Festival is a fascinating opportunity to get a glimpse behind the scenes at some of Glasgow East End’s most interesting buildings. A whole host of premises around the city will open their doors giving exceptional access to the public.

Scotland’s largest free heritage and community festival returns from 18 – 21 September 2025.

Some will also offer up guided tours, allowing you to hear and see the history of the city as told by its buildings - a number of which have undergone extensive renovation to ensure their legacy.

So keep reading to discover 6 Glasgow East End buildings to visit during Doors Open Day 2025.

1 . Provan Hall One of Glasgow's oldest houses. This event is open to all and child friendly. Multiple events are taking place. 85 Auchinlea Rd, Glasgow G34 9PQ | Supplied

2 . Glasgow Women's Library Glasgow Women's Library will also open its doors. The B-listed building in Bridgeton is offering drop-in sessions. 23 Landressy St, Glasgow G40 1BP | Glasgow Women's Library

3 . Dear Green Coffee If you're a coffee lover, you can join the team there for a short walking tour of Bridgeton's architectural landmarks. 101 Brook St, Glasgow G40 3AP | Andrew Cawley