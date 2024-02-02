Glasgow East End venue set to host huge Euro 2024 fan park this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The original, immersive fan park brand, 4TheFans, has revealed that Glasgow will host one of its key Euro 2024 Fan Parks from June 16 to July 14.

The hand-picked venue is BAaD where thousands of fans can enjoy huge, anti-glare screens, world-class sound systems, exclusive bar and food traders, DJs, competitions, giveaways and more, all brought to you by a 4TheFans host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each match screening also welcomes a genuine football legend providing exclusive match analysis and plenty of banter, with Alan McInally, and Colin Hendry already lined up for Glasgow. Fans Tickets start at £16.99 per person or £16.35 per person as part of a group booking of six, with VIP table options also available.

With an outstanding campaign under Steve Clarke, Scotland qualified for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, and despite a tough opener against hosts Germany, there is a sense of belief that Scotland can make a real impact in this tournament. 4TheFans will bring Scottish fans together at the heart of the Euros action this summer to enjoy the unmissable big game atmosphere and spectacular fan celebrations as the tartan army gets ready to party.

Euro 2024 promises a month of high-octane football matches and 4TheFans Fan Parks will deliver the most entertaining, friendly and inclusive way to experience these matches. 4TheFans know how to create an atmosphere second only to being at the match itself and are ready with the celebratory special FX such as pyrotechnics and cO2 cannons as the ball hits the back of the net.