An activewear brand based in Glasgow, is Scotland’s and the UK’s fastest-growing private company, according to the fourth annual Sunday Times 100 rankings.

The annual ranking identifies and celebrates the UK’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses, and showcases the people behind these most dynamic private companies. This year The Sunday Times 100 excludes companies that sell their own technology, which now feature in the sister table, The Sunday Times 100 Tech, which was launched in January 2025.

DFYNE made £66.8 million in sales in the twelve months to May 2025, a staggering 517% average annual growth in the last three years. It sells cleverly-designed clothes for women and men, who like to go to the gym, all over the world.

It employs 128 people at its headquarters in Glasgow and for founder, 32 year-old Oscar Ryndziewicz, this is the third business he has launched. He started the company using his girlfriend’s credit card £5,800 limit (she did know). In an interview with The Sunday Times, he reflected on the success of his business; “There is always a bit of luck involved and anyone who has done well who says otherwise is not really telling the truth. But if you don’t try you are never going to get lucky.”

Green Home Systems, a heating and insulation installer in Ayrshire recorded 106.17% growth with £16.8m in sales in the 12 month period, securing second place in Scotland. In third place was Edinburgh based Japanese restaurants Maki & Ramen, who also have two restaurants in Glasgow - the company grew by 67.65% year-on-year to £18.9 m in sales.

The research for The Sunday Times 100 found on average the top 100 fastest-growing companies have increased their sales by 111% a year over the last three years to a combined £3.4 billion in sales. This figure is up by £500 million year-on-year, with the 2024 top 100 fastest growing companies achieving £2.9 billion in sales.

In total these companies employ 15,300 people, having created 10,500 new jobs in the last three years, with all of them planning further hires in the next 12 months - equating to around 5,300 additional roles.

Out of the 100 companies featured in the ranking more than a third (36) are based in London, with the rest spread through-out the country. This includes 18 in the northwest, 12 in the southeast, 8 in the southwest, 7 in Wales and 6 in the west Midlands.

28 of the businesses have female founders or co-founders: they include Aimee Smale of fashion brand Odd Muse (No 4) and Olivia Jenkins of jewellery brand D. Louise (No 9).

Nearly two thirds of the companies (64) were founded in the last decade – in 2015 or after. The oldest company on the list is St Ewe Free Range Eggs (No 53). Founded in 1967 by Richard, 75, and Christine Tonks, 74, the Cornwall business is now led by their daughter, Rebecca Tonks, 48. It has contracts with 50 family farms around the UK, with more than a million birds between them laying free range eggs that are sent to its plant to be boxed, and shipped out to retailers.

The majority of companies are self-funded. Only 39 of the companies on the list have raised external equity funding since 2011, including drinks brand TRIP (No 28), which has raised over £35 million through five funding rounds. The rest have used a combination of debt and profits to fund their growth.

Approximately half of the companies on the list trade internationally, including Oner Active (No 34). This women's activewear brand was co-founded by Krissy Cela. Sales reached £80.8 million last year, approximately 80% from outside the UK. The US is its biggest market.

Jon Yeomans, business editor of The Sunday Times, said:"The Sunday Times 100 is the definitive annual ranking of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies and demonstrates the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit thriving across Britain. DFYNE’s meteoric rise is a testament to the power of innovation and resilience in the private sector. It’s inspiring to see how these businesses are not only achieving phenomenal growth, but also creating thousands of new jobs and opportunities."

Mo Syed, Head of Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management UK and Crown Dependencies, said:“We are proud to be the lead sponsor of The Sunday Times 100 Fastest Growing Companies once again. This prestigious ranking celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of Britain’s entrepreneurs – qualities that we at Barclays Private Bank are privileged to support. As these dynamic businesses scale and evolve, we’re committed to being the trusted partner for their strategic wealth, investment and succession planning, supporting them at every stage of their personal and business journey.”

To be included on the list companies have to be registered in the UK and be independent, unquoted and ultimate holding companies. Sales growth is measured by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the latest three financial years. Annualised sales have to exceed £250,000 in the base year and not show a drop from the penultimate to the latest year, in which total sales must exceed £5 million.

The list is published today online at thesundaytimes.com/100 and available as a supplement with the print edition of the newspaper this Sunday 29th June.