Glasgow has always played a role in the lives of big screen stars and the films they make - from fostering the early career of Stan Laurel to playing its own role as New York City in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day film.

But the city has also spawned some of Scotland’s best loved film stars. It’s not surprising given the fact that the city is home to the nation’s top acting school.

Keep reading and you’ll find 18 famous film stars from Glasgow and the roles that made them the stars they are.

1 . Kelly Macdonald Kelly MacDonald was born in Glasgow in 1976. She moved to Neilston, where she grew up and attended Eastwood High School from 1989 to 1993. She's gone on to have an incredibly successful career on screen, first rising to prominence after her appearance in Trainspotting. | Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

2 . David McCallum David McCallum was born in Glasgow 1933. He is best known for his role as the secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and for his later role as the medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the long-running series NCIS. | Getty Images

3 . Tommy Flanagan Tommy Flanagan was born in Easterhouse in 1965. He is best known for his role as Filip "Chibs" Telford in the TV series Sons of Anarchy. He also has a recognizable role as Morrison in the film Braveheart and as Cicero in Gladiator. | Getty Images

4 . Laura Fraser Laura Fraser was born in Glasgow in 1975. She attended Hillhead High School and is a former member of the Scottish Youth Theatre. She is perhaps best known for her role as Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. | Getty Images