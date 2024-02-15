A number of international celebrities in the form of actors, directors, and more are set to grace Glasgow’s red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

Walking the red carpet will be 1917 star George Mackay at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast (7 March); Schitt’s Creek and The Rig star Emily Hampshire at the World premiere of her new horror Mom (9 March); Breaking Bad’s Dale Dickey, one of Hollywood’s leading character actresses, with revenge thriller The G (29 February); Dance First’s Maxine Peake with the UK premiere of new dystopian sci-fi Woken (3 March); The Gold star Nichola Burley with the World premiere of haunting Cornish drama Edge of Summer (8 March) and The Vampire Diaries’ Sara Canning in the World premiere of The Burning Season (3 March), a tragic love story told backwards. Three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee and Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen will also be in town for GFF, doing a special live In Conversation event and introducing the UK premiere of his new Western, The Dead Don’t Hurt (3 March), which he directs and stars in.

Scottish talent attending includes award-winning comedian Janey Godley at the World premiere of the new documentary about her final tour following her terminal cancer diagnosis Janey (10 March); Beats and Shetland star Lorn Macdonald at the World premiere of Glasgow-shot hallucinogenic comic thriller Tummy Monster (2 March), and Orkney-born lead of ITV’s recent Tom Jones adaptation Solly Mcleod, in town for the UK premiere of The Dead Don’t Hurt (3 March), who also has the UK premiere of nail-biting police siege Jericho Ridge (9 March) screening at GFF.

Behind-the-camera talent includes British director Rose Glass at the Opening Gala UK premiere of her Sundance hit Love Lies Bleeding (28 February); veteran filmmaker Murray Grigor introducing the World premiere of the new restoration of his rarely-seen 1975 documentary of Billy Connolly’s tour of Ireland Big Banana Feet (3 March); BAFTA-winning British-Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi with the UK premiere of her new feature The Teacher (4 March), about a Palestinian school teacher struggling to reconcile his life-threatening commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new romantic relationship with a volunteer worker; German actor Aylin Tezel (7500) with the UK premiere of her Isle of Skye-shot directorial debut Falling Into Place (2 March).

Festival favourite Ben Wheatley will also introduce a 15th anniversary screening of his debut feature Down Terrace (1 March) and Glasgow-born Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald will introduce both the Scottish premiere of his new fashion documentary High & Low: John Galliano (5 March) and the UK premiere of Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger (5 March), featuring his own grandfather Emeric Pressburger.

1 . George MacKay 1917 star George Mackay will be at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast on March, 7.

2 . Emily Hampshire Schitt’s Creek and The Rig star Emily Hampshire will attend the World premiere of her new horror Mom on March, 9.

3 . Viggo Mortensen Three-time Best Actor Oscar nominee and Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen will also be in town for GFF, doing a special live In Conversation event and introducing the UK premiere of his new Western, The Dead Don’t Hurt (3 March), which he directs and stars in.