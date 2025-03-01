From Drumchapel to Hollywood: The 6 roles that made James McAvoy a star

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 11:48 BST

James McAvoy is one of Glasgow’s finest exports into the acting world. From his early days in Shameless to a whole host of award-winning movies, including films picking up BAFTA and Academy Award nods.

It’s a long way to go for the boy who grew up in Drumchapel and has now made his name as a real Hollywood star.

We take a look at the six roles that have made James McAvoy a star.

McAvoy first came to prominence in Channel 4's Shameless as Steve McBride, boyfriend of Anne-Marie Duff's Fiona Gallagher. His role as the charming car thief only lasted 13 episodes but it was enough to propel him towards stardom.

1. Shameless (2004-2005)

That stint on Shameless lef to him taking on the role of Mr Tumnus in 2005's adaptation of The Lion. the Witch and the Wardrobe, further boosting his profile.

2. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

McAvoy followed his role as Mr Tumnus up with the lead in the underrated Starter for 10, but it was as Dr. Nicholas Garrigan in The Last King of Scotland he'd get real, global recognition. The film was a multi-award winner, with McAvoy himself nominated for a BAFTA.

3. The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

Another Oscar nominated film with McAvoy in a main role, this time opposite Keira Knightley. This time an adaptation of Ian McEwan's Atonement. A romantic war film thought to be McAvoy's real breakthrough moment.

4. Atonement (2007)

