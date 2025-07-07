With summer now firmly here, why not take this chance to get outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?
Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Glasgow and the surrounding area has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.
1. Rouken Glen Garden Centre
Rouken Glen Garden Centre is rated 4.6 from 3.2K reviews on Google. Rouken Glen Rd, Glasgow G46 7JL | Google Maps
2. Westend Garden Centre
Westend Garden Centre is rated 4.7 from 133 reviews. 40-44 Peel St, Glasgow G11 5LU | Westend Garden Centre/Facebook
3. Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead
Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead is rated 3.8 from 675 reviews. 75 Kings Inch Dr, Renfrew, Glasgow G51 4FB | Google Maps
4. Caulders Garden Centre Newton Mearns
Caulders Garden Centre Newton Mearns is rated 4.4 from 918 reviews. South, Mearns Rd, Newton Mearns, Glasgow G77 6RS | Google Maps
