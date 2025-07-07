With summer now firmly here, why not take this chance to get outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?

Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Glasgow and the surrounding area has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best garden centre in and around Glasgow, including Dobbies.

1 . Rouken Glen Garden Centre Rouken Glen Garden Centre is rated 4.6 from 3.2K reviews on Google. Rouken Glen Rd, Glasgow G46 7JL | Google Maps

2 . Westend Garden Centre Westend Garden Centre is rated 4.7 from 133 reviews. 40-44 Peel St, Glasgow G11 5LU | Westend Garden Centre/Facebook

3 . Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead Dobbies Garden Centre Braehead is rated 3.8 from 675 reviews. 75 Kings Inch Dr, Renfrew, Glasgow G51 4FB | Google Maps