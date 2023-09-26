Glasgow Heritage Trails: Local history at 18 locations in Glasgow Green

Glasgow Green is one of the city’s best loved parks which has a rich history with there being plenty of points of interest located throughout the park.

The park can be found to the east of the city centre bounded by the River Clyde and Gorbals to the south and Calton and Bridgeton to the north and east. The heritage trail begins at the People’s Palace & Winter Garden and finishes at the Time Spiral with the suggested route taking around 1 hour and 30 minutes.

You’ll find out all about the city’s past on this trail with there also being plenty of places to stop for a break.

1 . People’s Palace and Winter Gardens The People’s Palace can be found by the beautiful Glasgow Green and it “tells the story of Glasgow and its people from 1750 to the present day”. The building, in the French Renaissance style, is made from red Locharbriggs sandstone and designed by the architect Alexander Beith McDonald,

2 . The Doulton Fountain The Doulton Fountain was manufactured in 1888 and is the largest three-storey structure terracotta fountain in the world. The fountain was first displayed at the Glasgow International Exhibition of Industry and Science (The Great Exhibition) of 1888 which took place in Kelvingrove Park.

3 . Winter Gardens (Sculpture) Park The James Watt Statue originally stood in a niche over the gateway of D & J Anderson Mills with the statue being presented to Glasgow Corporation in 1936. Other statues such as Children at Play and McPhun Memorial Fountain can also be found here.

4 . The Drying Green Glasgow Green was first used for washing, drying, bleaching linen, salmon fishing and swimming. Glaswegian’s regularly used this space in the park up until the late seventies.