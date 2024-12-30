Glasgow Albums: 8 hidden gem albums from Glasgow to check out in 2025

With Glasgow bands being responsible for so many classic albums, it’s no wonder that some might slip under the radar. Some of these albums are from bands who shone brightly before it all ended, but some are deep cuts from bands that have made their mark on the Scottish music scene or are newly emerging.
Make sure you add these bands to your 2025 must listen to lists and you’ll hear some of the best music to come out of Glasgow that didn’t get the acknowledgement it deserved when it was released.
Check out 8 Glasgow hidden gem albums you should listen to in 2025
1. Life Without Buildings - Any Other City
The one and only studio album released by post-punk rockers Life Without Buildings - the line up consisted of Will Bradley (drums), Chris Evans (bass), Robert Johnston (guitar) and Sue Tompkins (vocals) who were mostly Glasgow Art School students. Their 2001 effort has gone on to have a lasting impact. | Supplied
2. Amazing Snakeheads - Amphetamine Ballads
Now more than a decade old and the only release by Glaswegian rockers the Amazing Snakeheads, Amphetamine Ballads should have been the breakout album for the band. But the band would split up just a year later, frontman Dale Barclay sadly passed away in 2018 following a battle with brain cancer. | Callum McCormack
3. Man of Moon - Machinism
Man of Moon have taken the long road to their debut album, but it was worth the wait. Machinism was released in 2024 and expertly shows off their krautrock, electronic and psychedelic elements. | National World
4. Aidan Moffat - Where You're Meant To Be
Aidan Moffat's tour of the traditional Scottish songbook was released in 2016. It sees Moffat bring his unique stylings to some of the country's most interesting songs. You can catch the accompanying documentary on the BBC iPlayer. | Supplied
