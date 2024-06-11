Glasgow in 2014: 8 things you did in Glasgow 10 years ago

2 . Saw Sam Fender at Tenement Trail

In 2014, Sam was just another 20-year-old singer with an acoustic guitar, on the lower deck of the bill for Tenement Trail that year. Recalling Fender playing the festival, founder Chae Houston said: "That’s him just on Sauchiehall Street pointing to his name. At that time he was a really hard worker, he would grab his guitar and he’d be up and down the country playing shows. You could tell he was going to go on to do good things." | Tenement Trail