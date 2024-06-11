Glasgow in 2014: 8 things you did in Glasgow 10 years ago

It’s true to say that Glasgow was the place to be in 2014 as the eyes of the world were fixed upon the dear green place.
Everything was happening in the city ten years ago and we wanted to take a look back at some of the main events. If you mention 2014 and Glasgow, people will instantly say the Commonwealth Games and although that was the main showpiece event, there was much more going on.
It was a time when we partied hard on Sauchiehall Street, discovered unknown musicians from North Shields and also headed to the polling stations.
Here is a look back at Glasgow ten years ago.
1. Got into the spirit of the Commonwealth Games
It was a massive deal when the 20th Commonwealth Games came to Glasgow back in 2014. The event could return to the city in 2026 as Glasgow City Council have thrown their hat in the ring if no other suitable city is found. | Getty Images
2. Saw Sam Fender at Tenement Trail
In 2014, Sam was just another 20-year-old singer with an acoustic guitar, on the lower deck of the bill for Tenement Trail that year. Recalling Fender playing the festival, founder Chae Houston said: "That’s him just on Sauchiehall Street pointing to his name. At that time he was a really hard worker, he would grab his guitar and he’d be up and down the country playing shows. You could tell he was going to go on to do good things." | Tenement Trail
3. Went to Radio 1's Big Weekend in George Square
From 23-25 May 2014, Radio 1's Big Weekend arrived at George Square with acts such as One Direction, Coldplay and Calvin Harris taking to the stage in Glasgow city centre. | Getty Images
4. Voted in the Scottish independence referendum
After many months of campaigning, the people of Scotland head to the polls on 18 September to decide the fate of their country. | Getty Images
