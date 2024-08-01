Glasgow is a city that is still tied to the nineties, as the old Travis song goes. It was a decade that set the scene for local pop culture and established the city as a place for creative people.

We asked our readers “What bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs do you think of when you think of Glasgow in the 1990s?” As ever, Glaswegians did not disappoint as people got back telling us about their favourite spots.