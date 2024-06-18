Glasgow in the Nineties: 5 My Name Is Joe filming locations you can visit in Glasgow

The film features many prominent Scottish names with the likes of Peter Mullan, Sarah Downie, Lorraine McIntosh and David Hayman appearing in the Ken Loach masterpiece.

Speaking about putting the film together, writer Paul Laverty said: “I had the characters of Sarah and Joe in my head and I wanted to tell a love story. On the last day of shooting Carla's Song, Ken said 'Do you fancy doing a wee film in Glasgow?' Ken Loach revealed that when Laverty was writing the script, he was living in the area which they would go on to film in which is when he became involved with the people who would contribute to the film. An example of this is the football team - outwith David McKay, none of them had appeared on screen before and were all local residents.

Continuing on, Laverty added: “I spent a lot of time talking to people on the streets, just meeting people at random. I met everybody who did drugs or who helped people who had been on drugs: I heard some really wild, crazy stories. There was one young girl earning £60 or £70 a week. She said that one of her friends had bought a big house and a fancy car from the drug dealing she did.

“She wasn't on the drugs she was selling and this girl said 'I wish I had the courage to do the same'. It made me think about what hard choices people have to make when not having access to any money. If Joe had a credit card there'd be no story.”

1 . Stewartville Street Joe and Shanks are spotted walking up Stewartville Street in Partick with their painting gear as they search for Sarah's house. Shanks admits that he has never hung a strip of wallpaper in his life. | BFI

2 . Mayfield Street One of the early shots of the film in Glasgow can be seen in Ruchill as Joe's van heads down Mayfield Street. The team aren't too pleased when they notice their football kits haven't been washed | My Name Is Joe

3 . Bilsland Drive When Joe notices wallpaper falling out of Sarah's car, he stops to give her a hand but can't resits putting himself forward to help her decorate. | My Name Is Joe

4 . Saracen Street Joe is spotted running down Saracen Street and past what is now The Saracen Bar as he goes searching for McGowan who is played by David Hayman. | My Name Is Joe